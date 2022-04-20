INDIA

Puducherry police crackdown on ganja menace, to invoke Goonda Act on peddlers, users

NewsWire
0
0

The home department of the Union Territory of Puducherry has directed the police to crackdown on ganja peddlers and users.

The territorial police have formed special squads in Yanam, Karaikkal, Puducherry, and Mahe regions to effectively crackdown on the ganja peddlers.

Inspector-General of Police, Puducherry, V.J. Chandran who is in charge of the crackdown while speaking to IANS said: “Measures are being taken to bring the ganja users also under the system and to charge them with cases, including revoking Goonda Act against them.”

Police said that compared to previous years, ganja use is on a high in the second half of 2021 till now and that more than 100 kg of ganja was seized from the Union territory.

The Home department in coordination with the state school education department is conducting seminars and workshops against the use of ganja and marijuana among the students.

A senior officer with the Puducherry police told IANS that if a student is found using ganja, he would be sent to juvenile home and the government is planning to act tough in the territory against peddlers and users.

It is to be noted that the ganja is reaching the Union territory from other states and the police check-up at borders will be heightened with special emphasis on Tamil Nadu and Kerala borders.

Puducherry police have also requested the local public to update police if they found any ganja users on their premises and to call the helpline number 112 to share the information.

The state police, along with the education department, will commence opening anti-narcotic cells in schools to monitor children in schools and colleges against the use of ganja and other narcotic substances. Police also requested parents to be on high alert for their children and to keep an eye on them.

20220420-142402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP: 1 killed, 3 injured as bike crashes into police vehicle

    ‘Hate crimes’ increase when elections approach, says Jamiat chief

    Japanese held at detention centre in B’luru for overstaying

    Mumbai square named after Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan – guru of...