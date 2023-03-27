HEALTHINDIA

Puducherry schools reopen after 11-day shutdown due to H3N2 scare

NewsWire
0
0

Schools in Puducherry reopened on Monday after remaining closed for 11 days following a rise in H3N2 cases in the Union Territory.

The government of the Union Territory of Puducherry had declared holidays for classes upto 8th from March 15 to 26.

State Education minister S. Namassivayam had declared a holiday for classes upto 8th grades in government, aided, and private schools in the wake of rising cases of H3N2 influenza.

The order was in force for all schools in the Puducherry, Karaikkal, Yanam, and Mahe regions of the territory.

The territory had reported a hike in H3N2 influenza cases but no deaths leading to the state government declaring a holiday for schools.

It had also taken added precautions and made elaborate arrangements to prevent any outbreak of H3N2 influenza cases.

20230327-120405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Do not insist on consent forms signed by parents: Govt to...

    Pak’s Covid positivity rate drops below 3% this yr

    Cut calories, eat meals on time to live long and healthy

    Global Covid caseload tops 405.6 mn