The Agriculture institute in Karaikal, Puducherry has developed a new rice variety that can tolerate floods. The rice variety was developed with the support of the Department of Biotechnology, Central government.

The rice variety, KKL(R)2 was developed by a team of researchers led by Dr. S. Thirumeni, Head of the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru College of Agriculture and Research Institute.

During samba/thalady season, the paddy crop is affected in rain and short-term submergence leads to the destruction of these crops. The institute has been working on the development of water submergence-tolerant rice varieties.

Dr S. Thirumeni told IANS, “The new variety KKL(R)2 was developed by crossing ADT 46 and Swarna Sub 1 through the ‘Marker Assisted Backcross Method’ three times.”

He also said that the new rice variety matures in 135 days and is suitable for the Samba season. The scientist said that this rice variety is tolerant to flash floods and submergence for a period of 14 days during the tillering stage.

Dr Thirumeni and his team told IANS that the average grain yield of KKL(R) 2 is 6,850 kg per hectare under normal circumstances but under submerged conditions, it can give a yield of 3,600 kg per hectare.

KKL( R) 2 is the first rice Puducherry rice variety that is recommended for release by Central Variety Release Committee (CVRC). Scientists also said that this rice variety is moderately resistant to pets including brown plant hopper, white-backed brown hopper, and blast and brown spot.

