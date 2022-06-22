The Union Territory of Puducherry will have high-resolution CCTV cameras at all important points.

Puducherry Home Minister A. Namassiyam said that installing high-resolution CCTV cameras across the territory will help reduce the crimes and that police can keep a tab on the movement of history-sheeters with the help of facial recognition facility.

As many as 24 high-resolution face recognisable CCTV cameras have already been installed at Muthialapet police station limits as a pilot project. These CCTV cameras are equipped with night vision facilities as well as facial recognition technology. These cameras at Muthailapet police station limits were inaugurated by the State Home Minister on Monday as a pilot project.

The government is in discussion with Corporate companies for this project to include them under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding.

Home Minister Namassiyam said that the CCTV cameras that are to be installed have a panic button which if pressed would alert the police.

The cameras, according to the minister, would be monitored from the police control room where recordings would be kept for a week.

A total of 64 cameras will be installed on this line and the focus areas are Grand Bazar, Odiansalai, and Orleanpet police station limits. Police officials told IANS that more cameras would be installed using funds from the Smart City mission also.

