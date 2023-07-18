Puducherry Lieutenant Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan, has said that the Union Territory government would soon implement the 10 per cent reservation for admission in MBBS course for students studying in government schools.

Puducherry Raj Bhavan in a statement on Tuesday said, “I have recommended the Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to consider providing 10 per cent reservation in MBBS admissions to students who studied in government hospitals. Now he is taking steps to implement the 10 per cent reservation immediately from the academic year 2023-2024.”

Puducherry State Congress President and Lok Sabha MP, V. Vaithilingam has also urged the state government to grant 7.5 per cent reservation to students of government schools for MBBS course just like in Tamil Nadu.

