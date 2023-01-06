Tamil Nadu’s first Jallikattu event of the year will be held on Friday evening in Thatchankurichi village in Pudukottai district.

Organisers told IANS that around 700 bulls and 300 tamers from across the state will be participating in the said event.

The Arockia Annai Basicilica Church used to hold the first jalikkattu event of the state every year on January 1 as part of the Pongal and the Church festival. However, due to some restrictions, the jalikkattu festival was held on January 13 in 2022.

The organisers told IANS that they had approached the district administration and the district veterinary department to get clearance for the conduct of the festival 30 days ago. However, there was no communication and hence had to wait till Thursday afternoon for confirmation.

According to local people, the organisers had completed all the formalities including the ‘vadivasal’ which is the entry point of the bulls into the arena and the rings. However, even after a routine daily visit to the offices of the concerned government departments, the organisers did not get a positive response till Thursday afternoon.

The district veterinary department is inspecting the bulls that have reached the venue and the necessary certificates are issued.

The tamers need to have taken two doses of Covid-19 vaccines and should have an RT-PCR negative report 48 hours prior to the competition. This is due to Covid surge in many countries across the globe.

