Even as Ashraf, brother of Atiq Ahmad, has been acquitted in the Umesh Pal kidnapping case, Puja Pal, widow of Raju Pal who was shot dead in 2005, has expressed displeasure at Ashraf’s acquittal.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday soon after the verdict, Puja Pal, who is an SP MLA from Chail, said, “Ashraf is more ferocious than Atiq Ahmad and his acquittal is very shocking because he is a hardcore criminal.

“Both brothers are the two sides of the same coin.”

Raju Pal had defeated Ashraf in an election after which he was shot dead in January 2005.

