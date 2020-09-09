Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda go camping

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Actors and rumoured couple, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, took time off from usual routine to go camping recently.

Pulkit took to Instagram and shared a picture featuring the two. In the photograph, Kriti and Pulkit are seen lying next to each other on a bed and smiling at the camera.

“Camping is fun when the company is (love eye emoji) . @kriti.kharbanda,” he wrote as the caption.

Kriti and Pulkit will next be seen together in Bejoy Nambiar’s revenge drama, “Taish”.

