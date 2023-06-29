Over the last few days, prices of different varieties of dal (pulses) at the retail markets in Kolkata have been hovering between Rs 71 and Rs 103 per kg, depending upon the variety.

According to the figures provided by the task force for controlling prices of essential commodities in the retail , the cheapest available variety in is chana dal (known as ‘cholar’ dal in the state) priced at 71 per kg.

“The price of chana dal in is much lower than Mumbai, at par with Delhi, but slightly higher than Chennai,” said a member of the task force.

In case of masoor and moong varieties, the average per kg price in the retailin is 100.

“Again in cases of both these varieties, the price in is lower Mumbai, at par with Delhi, but slightly higher than Chennai,” the task force member said.

In case of urad dal (known as ‘biuli’ dal in Bengal), the average per kg price inretailis97.

“In this case, the price is substantially lower than both Mumbai and Delhi, and at par with Chennai. This is really a relief for the people of , since this variety is popular among Bengalis,” the task force member said.

For tur dal or arhar dal, which is not that common in Bengali cuisine, the average per kg price in the retail markets is, which, according to the task force member, is lower than Mumbai, slightly higher than Delhi, and substantially higher than Chennai.

2023062931450