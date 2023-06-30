Newly elected Congress government is worried over the steady rise in prices of pulses in Karnataka, and has imposed

stock limits for traders.

The pulses, especially the price of tur dal has jumped from Rs 100 to Rs 200, raising a concern among people.

All other pulses such as urad dal, horse gram, chickpeas have also seen a hike of Rs 30 to Rs 40.

Dharmesh, a trader from Bengaluru Agriculture Marketing Committee (APMC), told IANS that the reason for the price hike in pulses is because of failed rain.

“It is feared that Monsoon may fail this year and prices may see a steady rise. The hopes are for the second half of the rainy season and the farmers will have to reap good second crop in November and December. The prices will remain more or less upwards for a year. The tur dal is fetching Rs 140 per kilogram in the wholesale market,” he stated.

However, Paramashivaiah, a farmer leader, explained that there is still hope for the Monsoon as it will begin from July. Though the state has received less rainfall compared to last year, the farmers have sowed tur dal and other pulses in large quantities in north Karnataka districts such as Kalaburagi, Bidar.

“The regions have received a good rainfall already once, they will need another round of rainfall from now onward. Once Monsoon starts lashing from the first week of July, the anxiety and fear of price rise would disappear,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the Food Department officials are visiting APMC and called for a meeting of purchasers and stockists on Friday evening.

The authorities have imposed a limit on stocks by traders to prevent the exorbitant price hike in the retail market.

Sources said the stockists are not releasing the pulses to market expecting more price hike and eyeing on more profits.

The sources in the Congress government stated that they would rein in the situation and would not want to spoil the goodwill generated through implementation of guarantee schemes.

