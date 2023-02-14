J&K Police said on the fourth anniversary of Pulwama terror attack on Tuesday that out of 19 terrorists involved in the attack, eight were killed and seven arrested while four, including three Pakistanis are still alive.

After paying floral tributes to the martyrs of Pulwama attack at the Lethpora memorial, Vijay Kumar, Additional DGP (Kashmir) said four, including three Pakistanis are still alive, and that the security forces are after Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM). Almost all their top commanders have been neutralized, Kumar said.

“At present JeM has only 7-8 locals and 5-6 active Pakistanis, including Mossa Solaimani. Police are after them and they will be neutralised soon,” he said, adding that the security forces are focusing on narco-terrorism and terror funding.

“We have been able to recover Rs 41 lakh, and recently in Baramulla, Rs 26 lakh have been recovered,” he said while replying to a query.

He said that the cases registered against the overground workers (OGWs) involved in such activities are being disposed of at a rapid pace.

“The number of such cases have reduced from 1,600 in October last year to 950 at present and 13 convictions have also been made so far,” he said.

He further said that a total of 37 local militants are presently active and that only two among them, including Farooq Nalli and Riyaz Chatri are old while rest have joined recently.

Inspector General (IG) Operations Sector CRPF, M.S. Bhatia said the situation has improved on the ground since Pulwama attack and such attacks will never happen given the measures taken by the security forces.

Bhatia said that the attacks on members of minority communities is an act of cowardice, those behind such attacks have been killed while measures have been taken to prevent such attacks.

“We are determined to protect minorities and in this regard several modules involved have been neutralised. The CRPF and police and other security forces have been ensuring protection to the minority community and we will ensure proper security to them,” he said.

He asserted that the terror modules are being busted before it carries out any major damage.

