INDIA

Pulwama encounter ends; 2 terrorists, soldier killed

NewsWire
Two terrorists and a soldier were killed on Tuesday in an encounter in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district that has now ended, officials said,

Of the two terrorists, Aqib Mustaq Bhat was responsible for the murder of Sanjay Sharma, a Kashmiri Hindu who was killed in the district on Sunday.

Police said Bhat had initially worked for the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit, but he was presently associated with The Resistant Front militant group.

“Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered. A search is going on.”

The identities of the second terrorist and the soldier were not immediately known/

The encounter in the Padgampura erupted after a joint team of police and security forces received a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the area.

After the security forces cordoned off the area, the terrorists tarted firing drawing retaliation.

