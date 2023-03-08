The deadlock between the Rajasthan government and four widows of Pulwama martyrs turned murkier on Wednesday with one of them, Manju Jat, writing to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleging that the police beat her up, stripped her clothes and even pricked her with a pin.

Manju, the wife of Pulwama martyr Rohitash Lamba, alleged that the police threw her as if she was a gunny bag when she was going to meet the Chief minister.

“Unable to bear the torurtue by the police, I am on an infinite hunger strike since March 4 and the Chief Minister will be responsible if something happens to me,” she said.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has also written to Gehlot, asking him to look into the matter. Mishra said that the four war widows have sent a letter to him seeking permission for euthanasia, as he urged the Chief Minister to ensure that the right action is taken.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has shared a video of CRPF jawan Rohitash Lamba’s widow Manju, saying that Gehlot should stop this ‘dictator-like’ behaviour.

Refering to Manju’s allegations of police brutality, Shekhawat said that instead of taking the necessary action, the Chief Minister is issuing statements on Twitter to blame her.

“The government should break the fast of the widows of Pulwama martyrs. Gehlot ji, this dictatorship will not work,” Shekhawat said.

Meanwhile, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena, who is also protesting with the widows, said, “On Tuesday, two ministers — Pratap Singh Khachariawas and Shankuntala Rawat — came to meet the protesting women. Both listened to their demands and assured to solve the issue. It was expected that there would be an announcement from the state government on Wednesday accepting their demands, but nothing happened. Instead, the Chief Minister is raising questions over the demands of these widows despite two of his own ministers assuring to solve the matter.”

