The Maha Vikas Aghadi constituent Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) announced Nana Kate as the joint alliance candidate for the Chinchwad Assembly bypolls to be held on February 26.

He will lock horns with Bharatiya Janata Party’s Ashwini L. Jagtap, the widow of the late sitting MLA Laxman Jagtap.

The decision to field Kate – a former municipal corporator – was announced by state NCP President Jayant Patil after deliberations with party leaders like Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar and others.

Kate will go in a procession to file his nomination papers in which Patil, Pawar and others are likely to participate.

