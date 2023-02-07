INDIA

Pune assembly bypolls: NCP’s Chinchwad nominee Nana Kate faces a rebel (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) announced Nana Kate as the joint Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance candidate for the Chinchwad Assembly bypolls to be held on February 26.

The decision to field Kate – a former municipal corporator – was taken by state NCP President Jayant Patil after deliberations with party bigwigs like Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar and others.

A former Chinchwad party unit president, he will lock horns with Bharatiya Janata Party’s Ashwini L. Jagtap, the widow of the late sitting MLA Laxman Jagtap.

Soon after his nomination, another aspirant for the NCP ticket and a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Rahul Tanaji Kalate, announced that he would file his papers as an independent candidate for Chinchwad.

Kalate had earlier given a tough fight to the BJP’s Jagtap in 2019 and this time was seeking the NCP ticket for the Chinchwad Assembly by-elections.

The Sena (UBT) leaders had last week staked a claim to contest the Chinchwad seat, but the NCP declined to oblige the ally.

Meanwhile, Kate will go in a procession to file his nomination papers in which Patil, Pawar and others are likely to participate.

With NCP’s Kate and a MVA rebel Kalate in the fray, the political calculations Chinchwad bypolls may turn in favour of Ashwini Jagtap for the upcoming poll tussle.

The MVA and BJP will now be engaged in a straight fight in the by-elections for both Pune seats – Chinchwad and Kasbapeth.

20230207-120204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP’s ultimatum to AAP to act on liquor stores or face...

    Lingayat Mutt sex scandal: No interference in probe, says K’taka Home...

    Chinese app ban: Safeguarding Indian interest

    Post hooch tragedy, Bihar govt keeping tabs on homeopathic doctors