Pune-based Quick Heal makes strategic investment in Israeli startup

Pune, Nov 1 (IANS) IT security firm Quick Heal Technologies has made a strategic investment of approximately Rs 2.1 crore ($300,000) in Israel-based cybersecurity startup L7 Defense.

Incorporated in 2015 in Tel Aviv, L7 Defense specializes in Next Generation Web Application Firewall (NG-WAF) and Application Program Interface (API) security to safeguard businesses against Botnet and distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, the company said in a statement.

“This strategic investment will enable us to deliver NG-WAF and API Security to enterprise customers by leveraging L7 Defense’s proprietary technology,” said Kailash Katkar, Managing Director and CEO, Quick Heal.

The investment will mark Quick Heal’s foray into the fast-growing NG-WAF and API security market and expand its portfolio of enterprise security solutions under brand ‘Seqrite’.

The relationship will bring together Quick Heal’s legacy backed by deep intelligence on the threat landscape and L7 Defense’s next-generation “Ammune” technology to deliver robust defense against the next wave of AI-driven DDoS cyber-attacks.

“This relationship will help offer together a unique solution for discovery, detection and defense to augment customers’ security and visibility posture critical cybersecurity foundations,” said Yisrael Gross, Co-Founder, L7 Defense said.

Incorporated in 1995 with a registered office in Pune, Quick Heal has a network of over 25,000 channel partners.

