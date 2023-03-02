INDIA

Pune bypolls: Congress’s Ravindra Dhangekar wins Kasbapeth, BJP leads Chinchwad

NewsWire
0
0

The Congress-Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate Ravindra Dhangekar won the Kasbapeth Assembly bypolls with a margin of over 11,000 votes on Thursday.

He defeated his nearest rival, the BJP’s Hemant Rasane — who conceded defeat — even as the official announcement is expected soon.

Dhangekar’s victory is considered a political setback for the BJP, as the Congress stormed and bagged its bastion, Kasbapeth.

In Chinchwad, BJP nominee Ashwini L. Jagtap continued to lead with a considerable margin over the Nationalist Congress Party-MVA rival Vithal ‘Nana’ Kate, and Shiv Sena (UBT) rebel Rahul Kalate, contesting as an Independent.

At 12 noon, Jagtap had secured 53,000 votes over Kate’s 43,700 votes and Kalate’s 16,900 votes, at the end of the 15th round of counting, with the final results likely by late afternoon.

The two hotly contested bypolls were necessitated on account of the death of the sitting BJP MLAs — Mukta J. Tilak (Kasbapeth) and Laxman P. Jagtap (Chinchwad).

20230302-123205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CRPF issues guidelines for decent funeral of veterans, retirees

    Amravati murder: NIA searches multiple locations in Maharashtra

    ‘Forest’ not defined in any Central laws, says government

    BJP names Komal Janghel as candidate for Khairagarh bypoll in Chhattisgarh