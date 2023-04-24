The Pune Customs on Monday foiled an attempt to export 3,500 live goats and sheep to Dubai and seized a vessel.

“Based on specific intelligence, the officers of Pune Customs, with the assistance of Indian Coast Guard (ICG), seized a vessel attempting to export about 3,500 live goats and sheep to Dubai from the Vijaydurg Port in Sindhudurg district, Maharashtra, under the guise of coastal cargo by an Indian vessel for supply to Gujarat,” an official said.

The official added that the Pune Customs Commissionerate had received an unconfirmed intelligence regarding possible smuggling of goats/sheep out of India from the Konkan coast in Maharashtra.

Discreet surveillance was carried out on one of the vessels which had submitted documents intimating coastal (domestic) supply of livestock to Gujarat via sea route from the Vijaydurg port to Okha Port in Gujarat’s Devbhumi Dwarka.

When it was noticed that the vessel had changed course and was headed towards Dubai, a Coast Guard vessel was deployed to intercept and bring it to the Angre Port in Maharashtra where suitable facilities were available.

The Indian Coast Guard intercepted the vessel in the early hours of April 21, at about 90 NM into the open sea. The vessel with livestock was escorted to the Jaigad anchorage where a team of Customs officers conducted a thorough search that resulted in the seizure of several incriminating documents, indicating conspiracy to illegally export livestock on the basis of forged documents.

The vessel, along with its crew and cargo, has been detained for investigation.

“All local authorities, DG Shipping and animal boards have been alerted, and a relief action is also underway,” the official said.

