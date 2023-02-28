INDIA

Pune man arrested for duping Lucknow bizman

NewsWire
0
0

A fraudster from Pune has been arrested after he stole Rs 38 lakhs from a businessman in Lucknow.

Police said Keshav Jha, the accused, told the complainant that he was an iron rod dealer, and could provide the product to the latter at cheaper price.

“On Friday, the accused defrauded a Lucknow-based businessman of Rs 38 lakhs,” the police said, adding a case was then registered in the matter under IPC sections 406, 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 504 (insult), and 506 (criminal intimidation) by the cybercrime cell of the Vibhuti Khand police station.

A team of police was dispatched to Pune, after which Jha was arrested and sent to judicial custody, said SHO Ram Singh.

“The accused convinced the Lucknow businessman to make an advance payment of Rs 38 lakhs. Upon not getting the product, the latter called Jha to ask his money back,” added the official.

The amount has also been recovered from him.

20230228-084602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sasikumar-starrer ‘Common Man’ renamed as ‘Naan Mirugamai Mara’

    Over 7 in 10 Indian firms suffered from ransomware attack last...

    Gujarat: Police nab college student for blackmailing youth

    Celebrating Women Empowerment