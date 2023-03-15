INDIA

Pune techie smothers wife, son with plastic bags and commits suicide

NewsWire
A Pune-based techie allegedly killed his wife and their minor son before committing suicide, police said on Wednesday.

According to preliminary information, the techie is identified as Sudipto Ganguly, 44, who suffocated his wife Priyanka, 40, and their son Tanish, 8, with plastic bags and then reportedly ended his life in their home in Aundh area of the city.

The Chaturshringi police station was alerted of the development after Ganguly’s Bengaluru-based brother informed his friends here that nobody from Sudipto’s family was answering his phone calls.

A ‘missing’ complaint was lodged late on Tuesday night and a police team, accompanied by Ganguly’s brother who rushed here, reached the techie’s home – only to find three bodies.

As Puneites reacted with shock at the developments, the police are investigating the motives behind the double-murder and suicide, said the Chaturshringi Police.

