Pune was officially announced as the host for the fourth season of the Tennis Premier League (TPL) during a press conference held at the Deccan Gymkhana Club here on Wednesday.

The All-India Tennis Association (AITA) and Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) backed league is set to tee-off from December 7 and will run till of December 11.

Pune will host the revolutionary tennis league for the first time since the league’s inception. The beautiful Balewadi Stadium part of the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex will be the venue for the fourth season of the innovative tennis league. The Tennis stadium features one central court and four competition courts. The central court has a seating capacity of 4200 people and hosts the ATP 250 championship, the Tata Open Maharashtra every year.

The press conference was graced by Sunder Iyer, Joint Secretary of AITA and Mr Abhishek Tamhane Honourable Secretary of the Pune Metropolitan District Tennis Association (PMDTA). The press event was also attended by the Co-Founder of the TPL, Kunal Thakkur and Mrunal Jain

Sunder Iyer jubilantly said, “Pune has always been one of the major centres for tennis in India. I am sure the Balewadi Stadium will be filled to the brim with tennis fans to watch the Tennis Premier League from 7th December onwards. This is the first time that Pune will be hosting the TPL and I am sure this fourth season will be bigger and better than ever. An innovative league like the TPL is really helping boost the popularity of Tennis in India and I am glad Pune gets to host this incredible league.”

Abhishek Tamhane echoed the sentiment as he said, “The world class facilities here at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune is the perfect venue for such a unique and revolutionary tennis league such as the TPL. I am sure the vibrancy of the city of Pune will add a lot of value to the fourth season of the TPL. I believe tennis fans are eagerly waiting for the tickets to go on sale for the league and will be greeted by thousands of fans here in Pune. The passionate and unrelenting work of the Co-Founder of the TPL, Kunal Thakkur and Mrunal Jain, will surely be mirrored by tennis fans here in Pune.”

“Pune has always been one of the major tennis cities of India. The support that AITA, MSLTA and PMDTA have given us to be able to host the biggest season of the TPL yet here in Pune is truly admirable. I am sure the international players taking part in the league will be glad to play at the world class facilities of the Balewadi Stadiuu,” said Kunal Thakkur with delight.

