Puneet Dixit: Digitalisation of music has changed the industry

Creator, composer and singer Puneet Dixit, who has been roped in to compose the music for the upcoming sequel of ‘1920’, has opened up about the trends in the music industry that he has noticed recently.

The digitalisation of music has changed the industry, he noted.

“Digitalisation is good to save time and effort. But if we stop using Indian style, it will not be good for us in the future. We have n numbers of instruments in every culture in India, and digitalisation is killing them,” he said.

On the major trends he has noticed in Bollywood music, Puneet said: “Getting back to Bollywood’s classical Indian fusion music can bring back the trend. The new generation is not at all aware of Indian musical history. They need to be educated about it.”

Talking about what he looks forward to, Puneet shared that as an artiste, he is already living his dream.

“Listening to ‘1920’s’ music in 2008 as a school going kid and doing the music for the sequel in 2022 definitely means success to me. My dream to work with Mahesh Bhatt sahab has materialised,” he added.

Puneet is also against “recreating old songs and killing them”.

“It seems like murdering memories of old legends and that is not setting any good example to the new generation. These are like bad impacts on great songs and many now don’t want to listen to originals.”

