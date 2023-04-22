ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Puneet Issar to play a tough patriarch in ‘Vanshaj’

NewsWire
0
0

Veteran actor Puneet Issar, who is best known for his role of Duryodhana in B. R. Chopra’s ‘Mahabharat’, will now be seen essaying a patriarch Bhanupratap in the new show ‘Vanshaj’.

Talking about his role, Puneet said: “As one of the living elders of this family who has witnessed the ascent of the empire, Bhanupratap has held it together and prevented it from crumbling despite the undercurrent of family dynamics.”

Puneet has been part of a number of films and TV shows. He acted in films like ‘Chandra Mukhi’, ‘Prem Shakti’, ‘Ram Jaane’, ‘Border’, ‘Refugee’, ‘Krrish’, ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’, ‘Ready’, among others. He was also part of TV shows such as ‘Param Vir Chakra’, ‘Bharat Ek Khoj’, ‘Junoon’, ‘Noorjahan’, ‘Choti Sarrdaarni’, ‘Bigg Boss 8’, and many more.

The 63-year-old actor further said that the values and ideals of his on-screen character are quite relatable and he personally finds a connection with Bhanupratap.

“The character relates to me due to his values and perspectives on life. I am thrilled to be a part of this exciting journey,” he added.

‘Vanshaj’ revolves around a powerful and influential business family and it highlights the imperfections in their lives despite all the wealth and power.

‘Vanshaj’ will be airing from June on Sony SAB.

20230422-141203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Maharashtra Governor honours actress Zarine Khan, 34 others for Covid work

    Kannada superstars celebrate Sankranti, call on fans to share the joy

    Ram Charan felt like he wanted to swap roles with Jr....

    Director Arun Vaidyanathan tests positive for Omicron in the US