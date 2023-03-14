After winning movie-lovers’ hearts in theatres, Sandalwood’s much-adored star, late Puneeth Rajkumar’s last cinematic outing, ‘Gandhadagudi – Journey of a True Hero’, is all set for streaming premiere on Prime Video on March 17, his birth anniversary.

The epic musical celebration of Karnataka, was the talented star’s last movie project before his life was tragically cut short in October 2021.

The docu-feature film was written and directed by award-winning wildlife photographer-filmmaker, Amoghavarsha and produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar under the banner of PRK Productions, in association with Mudskipper.

As a sweet treat to the late actor’s fans on his 48th birth anniversary, ‘Gandhadagudi – Journey of a True Hero’ gives a glimpse of the Puneeth’s zeal and love for nature and his native land.

In the docu-feature, the Power Star actor and filmmaker Amoghavarsha set out on a trip in Karnataka to capture the region’s abundant wildlife, scenic beauty, water bodies, and the forgotten tales. The duo also broaches environmental concerns around plastic use, water conservation and deforestation.

Adding a personal touch, the feature gives interesting insight into Puneeth’s extraordinary lineage, his father, the legendary actor Dr. Rajkumar.

Speaking about Gandhadagudi’s streaming premiere on Prime Video, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar said, “The film was Appu’s dream project and he always wanted to do something about environmental conservation. The film was showered with an overwhelmingly positive response by Appu’s fans and audiences in Karnataka, and we felt it was a natural progression for the world to witness this beautiful journey. We are grateful to everyone who has supported us throughout the journey of this film.

“We have collaborated with Prime Video many times in the past and are thrilled that through our long-standing association we can take Appu’s last film to his fans and audiences across the country on his birth anniversary.”

Director Amoghavarsha added, “It was heartening to see Gandhadagudi receiving tremendous love from the audience. I feel extremely lucky to have had this wonderful experience working with Puneeth, who was passionate about everything in life. The film presents a very raw and real persona of Puneeth, who always felt strongly about nature. His love for his native state, Karnataka is well reflected in the film, and I am glad that the audience is able to watch him talk about things that he absolutely cherished and cared for.”

Speaking about the film’s digital premiere, Music Director, B. Ajaneesh Loknath said, “Gandhadagudi is my first collaboration as a music director with Puneeth and I feel lucky to have worked on this special project. Composing for this music was extremely unique and integral to the docu-drama. I have incorporated a lot of folk tunes to elevate the experiential experience of the flora and fauna showcased in the film.”

