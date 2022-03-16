Karnataka is gearing up to welcome the swansong movie of late superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, ‘James’, on Thursday.

A festive mood has gripped the state as from small children to diehard fans of Puneeth have been looking forward to the release of his last movie, which coincides with his birthday.

The fans have decided to celebrate the release of ‘James’ and birthday of late superstar Puneeth in a grand way. The fans of Rajavamsha association will distribute free food to people from March 17 to 20.

They have also planned to shower flowers on the Samadhi (burial site) in a helicopter at 9.30 a.m. The fans have also organized blood donation, food distribution, eye donation camps throughout the state.

The fans of Puneeth and Shivarajkumar have come forward to erect 30 huge cutouts in the premises of Veeresh theatre in Bengaluru.

Most of the theatres are keeping the seat numbered 17 vacant in the first shows as the late actor used to watch his movies in the theaters sitting in that particular seat. The fans are of the belief that Puneeth’s soul would visit the theatres and watch the movie.

The fans have also organised coffee biscuits for the people who come to watch the 6 a.m. show at Veerabhadreshwara theatre in Bengaluru. The fans who watch the 10 a.m. show get dosas and at the 1 p.m. show, the fans are distributing Chicken Biryani.

At 4 p.m., it has been planned to distribute samosas and at 7 pm, the fans will be served with gobi manchurian.

‘James’ movie is all set to hit as many as 4,000 screens worldwide on March 17. The film has got U/A certificate by Censor Board.

The film team is planning a pan-India release. The movie will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam languages. In Karnataka alone the film will be released in more than 400 theatres.

The motion picture, teaser and songs of ‘James’, the last film of Puneeth have become instant hits and crores of his fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the movie.

Puneeth died on October 29, 2021 after suffering a massive heart attack. He is survived by wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and two daughters. Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar is presently involved in film production.

Puneeth is playing the role of a manager in a security company. The military outfit of Puneeth is loved by one and all in the teaser. The philanthropic activities of Puneeth, which came to light after his death, have given him a larger-than-life image and people across the country have developed a special feeling towards him.

Priya Anand is playing the lead role opposite Puneeth. South Indian actor Sarath Kumar, Srikanth Aditya Menon, comedian Sadhu Kokila, Anu Prabhakar are playing major roles in the film.

The movie is directed by Chetan Kumar and produced by Kishore Pathikonda. Shivarajkumar, elder brother of Puneeth has dubbed for his brother.

