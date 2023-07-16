New Delhi, July 16 (IANSlife) Fashion designer, Punit Balana, known for his craftsmanship and aesthetics, opened his first flagship store in Dhan Mill, Delhi. The store will showcase his latest collection, ‘छाप’ (Chaap), inspired by the rich heritage of Rajasthan and the unique wax printing technique called “मॉम का छापा” (Maum ka Chhaapa).

The name ‘छाप’ (Chaap) reflects the essence of the collection, paying homage to the age-old art form and its continuing relevance in the modern era. It represents Balana’s commitment to preserving and showcasing the beauty of Indian crafts while infusing a sense of courtliness, nostalgia, and old-world charm into the collection.

Balana expressed his excitement, “It was a dream come true to put my work on the map and showcase it. This collection features a harmonious blend of modernity and tradition, offering timeless pieces for everyone. I am thrilled to come to Delhi that too with ‘छाप’ (Chaap). The collection is a reflection of me, a signature with new-age shapes which is appealing to a wide range of fashion enthusiasts.”

The color palette chosen for the ‘छाप’ collection is soft and elegant. Golden hues, particularly the muted buttercup varieties, evoke understated glamour. Additionally, a delicate mint green shade reminiscent of traditional Indian blooms like mogra and rajanigandha lends a graceful touch to the collection. The classic silhouettes like the kalidar anarkali with an embroidered yoke, short kurtas paired with gheraras, three-piece sets with cowl skirts and handkerchief crop tops, and gauzy organza saris are showcased.

