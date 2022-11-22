Punit Tejwani has been roped in for the show ‘Main Hoon Aparajita’ starring Shweta Tiwari and Manav Gohil in lead roles. He is going to play a manipulative and dominating character.

He said: “I have always been keen on playing different kinds of characters throughout my career. My character Manish is a strong-willed and manipulative man, who is very dominating in nature.”

Punit has appeared in several TV shows like ‘Sapna Babul Ka… Bidaai’, ‘Lage Raho Chachu’ and he was last seen in the web series ‘Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat’. The actor is quite happy to return to the small screen after five years and also with the kind of warm welcome he received from his co-stars.”

I received a warm welcome from the cast of the show. As the story will progress the viewers will get to see a completely different side of my character. My shooting experience with the team has been really fun but working with Manav is just amazing. I just hope that the audience likes the upcoming twists as well as my performance in the show,” he added.

The show focuses on the life of Aparajita (played by Shweta Tiwari), who is a mother of three daughters, and Manav is seen as her ex-husband Akshay. Shweta plays his second wife, Mohini.

‘Main Hoon Aparajita’ airs on Zee TV.

