Punjab AAP concerned over Jallianwala Bagh dismantling

Chandigarh, July 2 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab on Tuesday expressed concern over the dismantling of the historic Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar and other monuments in the vicinity in the name giving them a facelift.

In a joint statement issued here, Deputy Leader of Opposition Saravjit Kaur Manuke and Mahila Wing Co-President Jeevanjot Kaur said that the act of dismantling the historic memorial in the name of renovation was condemnable.

They said it reflected the sick mentality of the state and Central governments towards the rare monuments of great historical importance.

The AAP leaders accused both the BJP-SAD combine and the Congress of demolishing the monumental institutions and relics of great historic value during their successive stints in the state in the name of giving them a facelift.

Kaur said the historic martyrs’ well in Jallianwala Bagh was being dismantled through the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

–IANS

