Punjab AAP legislator held in bribery case

Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Amit Rattan Kotfatta was arrested in a bribery case by the Vigilance Bureau, an official said on Thursday.

He’s a legislator from Bathinda (Rural).

Earlier, his close aide Rashim Garg was arrested on February 16 by the Vigilance Bureau on a similar charge. He was accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh in lieu of releasing a government grant of Rs 25 lakh. He was arrested with Rs 4 lakh cash.

The legislator was arrested from Rajpura town on Wednesday night, said the official.

He will be produced in a court on Thursday.

20230223-092804

