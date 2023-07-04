Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against the illegal travel agents who dupe the people and carry on human trafficking.

The Chief Minister’s comments came in the backdrop of cases of around 700 Indian students facing deportation after the federal government found the letters of admissions that formed the basis of their entry into Canada were forged.

He said apart from taking exemplary action against such travel agents the government would also start a major awareness drive to make the people aware about these dubious travel agents.

The Chief Minister said necessary amendments will also be made in the immigration Act to ensure severest of severe action against such travel agents.

He said the government is in contact with the Canadian embassy to ensure that the culprits of the heinous crime get strict punishment in Punjab.

Meanwhile, continuing with the spree to further modernise Punjab Police on scientific lines, the Chief Minister flagged off a fleet of 16 hi-tech Mahindra Bolero vehicles and 56 motorcycles to strengthen the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU).

Addressing the gathering after flagging off the vehicles, the Chief Minister said this endeavour was part of the government’s campaign to check the inhuman practice of human trafficking.

He said this menace had enhanced manifolds across the globe but the state government is duty bound to curb it with heavy hand.

Mann said no stone will be left unturned for this noble cause and Punjab Police will be equipped with ultra modern infrastructure to combat this crime.

Giving details of the hi-tech vehicles, the Chief Minister said these vehicles are equipped with an advanced mobile network video recording system (MNVRS), four cameras — two outdoor and two indoor– and Vehicle Location Tracking System (VLTS).

The Chief Minister termed the launch of these hi-tech as a step towards modernising policing, which will help in effectively preventing human trafficking of women and children in the state.

He said the advanced mobile surveillance system installed in these Bolero vehicles is robust with industrial grade standards and can record video in a moving vehicle to collect evidence with real-time monitoring and alerts.

The Chief Minister said this will also allow officers to monitor live activity and locate vehicles through the control room, besides making voice communication with the people sitting in the vehicle during its movement in the field.

The Chief Minister said being a border state a number of forces inimical to the state have been chalking out nefarious designs to disturb hard earned peace of state but Punjab Police has always foiled such attempts.

