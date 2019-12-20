Punjab appoints mountaineer, decorated ex-soldier as DSPs

Chandigarh, Jan 9 (IANS) As special cases, the Punjab Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, on Thursday approved the appointment of mountaineer Fateh Singh Brar and former Indian Army soldier, Major Sumeer Singh as Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP).

Brar, one of the youngest mountaineers in the country, had scaled Mt Everest at the age of 16 years 9 months on May 21, 2013, while Major Sumeer Singh was involved in a number of cross-border operations and was instrumental in eliminating terrorists in surgical operations conducted by the 9 PARA Special Force.

Brar’s appointment as DSP would go a long way in encouraging adventurous sports in the state, besides felicitating and providing better opportunities to outstanding achievers in their respective field of sports, the Cabinet felt.

In the case of Major Sumeer, the Cabinet decided to relax the Punjab Police Services Rules, 1959, to enable his direct recruitment as DSP.

In recognition of his outstanding services in Indian Army, the Punjab Police Department had desired to utilise his services, especially amid efforts by terrorists to revive militancy in the state.

Major Sumeer Singh awarded Sena Medal (Gallantry) by the President in 2017.

–IANS

vg/vd