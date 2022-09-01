DIASPORAINDIA

Punjab appoints nodal officers for NRIs

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced appointment of Chief Minister’s Field Officers as Nodal Officers for NRIs to ensure redressal of their grievances in a prompt and time-bound manner.

He said after the formation of Aam Aadmi Party government, 23 posts of Chief Minister Field Officer were created after abolishing of equal number of posts of Assistant Commissioner, Grievances, in a move was aimed at ensuring that grievances of residents of the state were redressed at district level by providing a well-structured and empowered grievance redressal system.

Mann said in another significant decision, the state government has now decided to appoint Chief Minister Field Officers as Nodal Officers for NRIs to ensure redressal of their grievances.

He said that these officers will prove to be an ideal Nodal Officer for NRIs as they will be effectively able to coordinate across departments and districts, besides having a direct communication with the Chief Minister’s Office.

He expressed hope that this initiative of the will prove a boon for the Punjabis settled abroad.

Mann said that now NRIs will get a single point contact to get all their problems resolved in a smooth and hassle free manner.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the sole aim of evolving this entire mechanism is to ensure quick disposal of services to the NRIs.

