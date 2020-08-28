Punjab Assembly rejects Centre’s farm ordinances

Chandigarh, Aug 28 (IANS) The Punjab assembly on Friday passed a resolution, moved by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, rejecting the farm ordinances and proposed electricity bill promulgated by the Union government.

The resolution was passed with a voice vote in the absence of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) members. However, both members of the BJP were present in the House.

While tabling the resolution, the Chief Minister said the Punjab assembly was seriously concerned about the apprehensions and anguish caused by the three Ordinances, namely the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance promulgated by the Central government.

Likewise, the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill of 2020.

He said the Ordinances were not only against the interest of the farmers and the time-tested agriculture marketing system established in the state, but are also against the Constitution of India.

Entry 14 of List II of the Constitution comprises agriculture as the subject of the states, therefore these Ordinances are a direct encroachment upon the functions of the states and against the spirit of cooperative federalism enshrined in the Constitution and will promote distress sale, the Chief Minister said.

He said that this House thus urges upon the Union Government to withdraw these ordinances and the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020 forthwith; and instead, promulgate a fresh ordinance making the procurement of foodgrains and other agricultural produce at the minimum support price (MSP), a statutory right of the farmers and continuation of government procurement through the Food Corporation of India.

Pointing out that the price support and maintenance mechanisms are necessary for the MSP and ensuring National Food Security, the Chief Minister said these ordinances would spell economic ruin for the farming sector of Punjab, especially those 70 per cent having less than five acres.

Commenting on SAD for not being present in the assembly, the Chief Minister said the party which brought Sri Anandpur Sahib resolution, knowingly absented itself from the Vidhan Sabha on such a significant occasion.

He questioned who would trust the guarantee given by SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal, who had asserted that the Ordinances won’t spell harm for the farm sector of Punjab.

Showcasing Punjab’s image as the food bowl of the country, the Chief Minister said that during the 60s, farmers of Punjab ensured food security for the country despite being a miniscule two per cent of the country’s population.

BJP member Dinesh Singh while supporting the Ordinance said that it is nowhere mentioned in the ordinances that the MSP regime would be done away with.

–IANS

vg/ptr