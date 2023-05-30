Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Tuesday released a compendium of sittings of the House of 61 years.

Describing the book, “Bulletins Pertaining to the Sittings of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha (1960-2021)”, published in three volumes by the Assembly Secretariat, a historical document, the Speaker congratulated the Reporters’ Branch for its compilation.

“This book is the first in the history of any state Legislative Assembly and even in Parliament. Information regarding the sittings of Assembly from 1960 till date can be easily find in this book,” said the Speaker, adding all bulletins from 1960 to 2021, besides information of all Governors, Chief Ministers, Speakers, Deputy Speakers and Assembly Secretaries and their tenure have been compiled in one place.

He said all terms from the first session to the 16th session of the legislative assembly and the period of the President’s Rule from time to time have also been incorporated.

The Vidhan Sabha Secretariat has also published three books named “Decisions by the Chair”, “Resolutions introduced in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha” and “Compendium of Who’s who of Punjab Vidhan Sabha”.

