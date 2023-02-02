INDIA

Punjab Assembly Speaker to sensitise MLAs on mother tongue

NewsWire
0
0

Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhawan has decided to sensitise MLAs on their mother tongue.

Under the campaign launched to sensitise the MLAs on various issues of public importance, Sandhwan is organising a discussion on mother tongue Punjabi on February 7 here in which MLAs and officials are invited to participate.

According to a spokesperson for the Vidhan Sabha, Sandhwan is organising this discussion in view of the International Mother Language Day being celebrated on February 21 to promote the mother tongue.

Along with this, the MLAs will also be sensitised regarding the implementation of Punjabi language in the courts.

The state government has also started a campaign to educate the people about the importance of mother tongue and to implement Punjabi. Under this, November is celebrated as Punjabi month.

A state-level function was held in Amritsar in November last in which Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann directed to put on all boards in Punjabi language by February 21.

Penalties will be imposed for non-compliance with the orders.

20230202-161202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Three terrorists killed in Uri ops, large haul of arms, ammo...

    IPL 2022: Gaikwad’s 73 takes CSK to 169/5 against Gujarat

    Urvashi Rautela talks about her pan-India debut film ‘The Legend’

    19-year-old TN aspirant found dead on NEET exam morning