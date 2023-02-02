Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhawan has decided to sensitise MLAs on their mother tongue.

Under the campaign launched to sensitise the MLAs on various issues of public importance, Sandhwan is organising a discussion on mother tongue Punjabi on February 7 here in which MLAs and officials are invited to participate.

According to a spokesperson for the Vidhan Sabha, Sandhwan is organising this discussion in view of the International Mother Language Day being celebrated on February 21 to promote the mother tongue.

Along with this, the MLAs will also be sensitised regarding the implementation of Punjabi language in the courts.

The state government has also started a campaign to educate the people about the importance of mother tongue and to implement Punjabi. Under this, November is celebrated as Punjabi month.

A state-level function was held in Amritsar in November last in which Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann directed to put on all boards in Punjabi language by February 21.

Penalties will be imposed for non-compliance with the orders.

