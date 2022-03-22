The Punjab Legislative assembly on Tuesday adopted a unanimous resolution moved by the leader of the house and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to install the statues of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Bharat Ratan Bhim Rao Ambedkar and Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh in the complex of the assembly.

“As an indebted nation, we can never forget the contribution of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh who laid his life for freedom of the country. Likewise, Dr B. R. Ambedkar shaped the destiny of the country in pre-and post-Independence era as chief architect of the Indian constitution,” said Mann.

Describing these great leaders as the country’s role model, he said the lives of these iconic leaders will ever remain a source of inspiration for millions of people.

Mann said the state government would leave no stone unturned for perpetuating the legacy of these great personalities. Likewise, a statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh would also be constructed within the premises of the Assembly as a humble and befitting tribute to the founder of Khalsa Raj, reads the resolution.

Mann also announced to declare a gazetted holiday across the state on the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Rajguru and Shaheed Sukhdev on March 23 as a tribute to the martyrs.

20220322-163403