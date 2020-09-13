Punjab assures private hospitals treating Covid of all help

Chandigarh, Sep 13 (IANS) The Punjab government on Sunday assured private hospitals partnering the state in the fight against Covid-19 of all possible help, including availability of drugs and equipment such as PPE kits.

Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan gave the assurance during a video conference interaction with all the private hospitals that are working as equal partners with the state in treating Covid cases in the state’s 22 districts.

Representatives of over 100 private health facilities assured the state government of their full support in combating the pandemic and offered to add as many beds as may be needed for the care of patients in order to save lives.

Urging the private hospitals to intensify their efforts to support the people of the state amid spiralling cases of Covid, necessitating increased hospitalisation, Mahajan asked them to use the present crisis as an opportunity to earn public goodwill and not for profiteering.

She also urged the hospitals to reach out to the families of the patients and try reduce the trauma and stress being faced by them.

More than 100 participants from private facilities across the state joined the interaction, which was attended by Health Advisor to the state, K.K. Talwar, along with officials from the Department of Health and and senior officers from the district administration and civil surgeons.

The meeting was informed that over 180 private hospitals have come forward in the fight against the pandemic, and have already offered over 2,300 beds for Level 2 and over 900 beds for Level 3 treatment of Covid patients.

The state government has given around 100 ventilators to the private hospitals free of charge to support their efforts, Mahajan said, adding that the state government recognises the support being given by the private hospitals in these critical times.

