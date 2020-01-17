Punjab bans 15-year old diesel-run 3-wheelers

Chandigarh, Jan 22 (IANS) The Punjab government on Wednesday announced a ban on three-wheelers that are older than 15 years and run on fossil fuel. They will be replaced with electric or compressed natural gas (CNG) engines.

Tandrust Punjab Mission Director K.S. Pannu said a large number of three-wheelers that are more than 15 years are operating in the state.

He said the Punjab Pollution Control Board has already banned the registration of new diesel or petrol three-wheelers in Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib and Mohali districts.

The ban on autos in Patiala and Bathinda districts is underway, he said.

In major cities the CNG supply stations have been set up.

He said Deputy Commissioners have been asked to undertake measures to remove the old autos.

–IANS

