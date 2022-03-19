In a major landmark decision, the Punjab Cabinet in its maiden meeting on Saturday gave a green signal for providing 25,000 government jobs to the youth in various departments, boards and corporations of the government.

A decision to this effect was taken during at a meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here.

A spokesperson for the Chief Minister’s Office said this historic decision would open new vistas of employment for the youth by providing the jobs to them in government sector through a transparent and merit based mechanism.

Out of the total 25,000 jobs, 10,000 would be offered for various posts in Punjab Police, while the remaining jobs would be given in other departments. The process of advertisement and notification of these jobs would be initiated within a month, added the spokesperson.

Likewise, the Cabinet also cleared the presentation of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2021-22 to be presented in the ensuing Vidhan Sabha session. This decision would provide budget for additional or excess expenditure incurred by various departments during the financial year 2021-22 to liquidate the pending liabilities.

Similarly, the Cabinet also gave approval for presentation of the statement of Estimated Expenditure (vote on account) from April 1, 2022, to June 30 of the state for 2022-23 mandated to be presented in the Assembly as per the provisions under Rule 164 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Punjab Legislative Assembly.

20220319-174603