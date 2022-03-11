INDIA

Punjab cabinet recommends dissolution of Assembly

By NewsWire
0
0

The Punjab cabinet on Friday gave its approval to recommend to Governor Banwarilal Purohit the dissolution of the 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

A decision to this effect was taken during a virtual cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi at his official residence here.

Disclosing this here, a spokesperson for the Chief Minister’s Office said the Punjab governor is authorised to dissolve the state legislature as per sub-clause (b) of clause (2) of Article 174 of the Constitution.

This move being a constitutional necessity would now pave the way for the formation of the 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly).

At the end of the meeting, the Chief Minister thanked all his cabinet colleagues, officers, employees and people for overall development and maintaining peace and tranquillity in the state during the tenure of the present government.

He also congratulated the incoming government and hoped that it would earnestly implement the promises made to the people.

He hoped that the decisions taken by his government in the public interest such as reduction of electricity rates, slashing VAT on oil, besides lowering the rates of sand and gravel would be continued by the next government.

20220311-150805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.