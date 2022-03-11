Punjab cabinet recommends dissolution of Assembly

The Punjab cabinet on Friday gave its approval to recommend to Governor Banwarilal Purohit the dissolution of the 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

A decision to this effect was taken during a virtual cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi at his official residence here.

Disclosing this here, a spokesperson for the Chief Minister’s Office said the Punjab governor is authorised to dissolve the state legislature as per sub-clause (b) of clause (2) of Article 174 of the Constitution.

This move being a constitutional necessity would now pave the way for the formation of the 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly).

At the end of the meeting, the Chief Minister thanked all his cabinet colleagues, officers, employees and people for overall development and maintaining peace and tranquillity in the state during the tenure of the present government.

He also congratulated the incoming government and hoped that it would earnestly implement the promises made to the people.

He hoped that the decisions taken by his government in the public interest such as reduction of electricity rates, slashing VAT on oil, besides lowering the rates of sand and gravel would be continued by the next government.

