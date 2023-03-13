Facing allegations that correct answers for multiple choice questions in one paper were highlighted in bold font, the Punjab government on Monday cancelled the examination of the Punjab State Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) and ordered a high-level probe into the matter.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said two Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) professors have been suspended.

The guilty professors have been identified as Hardeep Singh of the Department of Computer Science and Ravinder Singh Sawhney of the Department of Electronics Technology.

The Chief Minister has directed the police to arrest the perpetrators of the TET exam irregularities. He has also asked the police to take action against the guilty so that it acts as a deterrent for others.

The Chief Minister said the irregularities in the exam is a fraud with the careers of the youth which can never be tolerated.

Mann said this is a heinous crime which is unwarranted and undesirable due to which he has directed the police to take stringent action against the culprits.

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the exam will be conducted again by the GNDU in Amritsar.

“To maintain complete fairness in our examination process, a PS level probe has been ordered to look in to PSTET exam conducted by a third Party with A++ NAAC grade i.e. GNDU. Accountability will be fixed & those found guilty will be booked for criminal negligence,” Bains said in a tweet.

