INDIALIFESTYLE

Punjab CM accords approval to construct 17 buildings

NewsWire
0
0

In a step aimed at facilitating the common man in getting their day-to-day administrative work done, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday gave approval for construction of 17 ultra-modern buildings for sub-divisional, tehsil and sub-tehsil complexes at a cost of Rs 80 crore.

“This is part of my government’s commitment to ensure judicious utilisation of taxpayers money for their welfare,” an official statement quoting the Chief Minister said.

While chairing a meeting, the Chief Minister said thousands of people go to the sub-divisional, tehsil and sub-tehsil offices to get their routine administrative work done.

He said in order to ensure that they do not face any sort of inconvenience, this decision has been taken.

Mann said this will ensure better working space to the staff working in these offices along with hassle-free and smooth delivery of services to the people.

20221127-181001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Parliamentary committee on women empowerment visits WE HUB

    PMO directs health ministry to provide 150 ventilators to Sardar Patel...

    Arunachal could’ve remained UT for a few more years: CM Khandu

    Delhi-NCR sees bit of respite, heat wave continues over central India