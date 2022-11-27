In a step aimed at facilitating the common man in getting their day-to-day administrative work done, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday gave approval for construction of 17 ultra-modern buildings for sub-divisional, tehsil and sub-tehsil complexes at a cost of Rs 80 crore.

“This is part of my government’s commitment to ensure judicious utilisation of taxpayers money for their welfare,” an official statement quoting the Chief Minister said.

While chairing a meeting, the Chief Minister said thousands of people go to the sub-divisional, tehsil and sub-tehsil offices to get their routine administrative work done.

He said in order to ensure that they do not face any sort of inconvenience, this decision has been taken.

Mann said this will ensure better working space to the staff working in these offices along with hassle-free and smooth delivery of services to the people.

