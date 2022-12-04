Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday announced to expand the ambit of Military Literature Festival (MLF) by hosting it at district and university level across the state.

The Chief Minister, while chairing the felicitation ceremony of the Military Literature Festival here, congratulated the organising committee for holding this mega event every year.

He said that in the future, the state government will hold this festival at district and university level to apprise the youth about the rich legacy of the armed forces, and rekindle the motivating spirit for joining the Army in them.

Mann said this is the need of hour to imbibe a feeling of nationalism and patriotism amongst youth thereby inspiring them to join the Armed forces.

Lauding the pivotal role of armed forces in making India the biggest and successful democracy of the world, the Chief Minister said that democracy had thrived in India successfully because the armed forces have played a key role in safeguarding its ethos.

He said apart from safeguarding the borders of the country, the armed forces have also upheld the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the nation. Mann said due to this only India has today emerged as the most successful democracy across the globe.

Citing the example of Pakistan, the Chief Minister said democracy has never survived there as the Army has toppled the elected governments in the neighbouring country a number of times.

However, he said, on the contrary, in India democracy has been a successful phenomenon due to the active role of the armed forces. Mann said due to this only the common man like him has today become Chief Minister of the state.

The Chief Minister also hailed the Indian Army for its dedication, commitment and patriotism. Likewise, he said that bravery and heroism of the Indian Army finds no parallel in the world. Mann said the Indian armed forces have scripted several inspirational stories with their valour.

On the occasion the Chief Minister also released books and felicitated eminent persons who had participated in the fest.

