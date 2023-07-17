Apprising Union Home Minister Amit Shah about steps being taken by the state in war against drugs, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday batted for more stringent provisions in existing laws to check the scourge.

Taking part in virtual meeting on ‘Drug Trafficking and National Security’ chaired by the Home Minister, Mann apprised him that Punjab is the first state to constitute a Special Task Force (STF) and its police station to effectively implement laws against drug trafficking, apprehending drug traffickers, and disrupting the supply chain.

He said the state has adopted a three-pronged strategy of enforcement, de-addiction, and prevention against the drug menace.

He said the strategy comprises enforcement of laws against drug trafficking, de-addiction of victims of drug abuse, and prevention through protection of vulnerable sections, students, youth, and the public.

The Chief Minister said that a specialised anti-narcotic cell has been constituted in each district and special designated courts have been set in each district for speedy trial of the NDPS Act cases.

Likewise, he said, a forensic science laboratory has been set up in Mohali and three regional labs in Ludhiana, Bathinda, and Amritsar.

Mann said the state has allotted land to the Narcotics Control Bureau in Amritsar issued for the construction of its regional office and dedicated narco forensic science laboratory.

The Chief Minister demanded that registration of drones should be made compulsory as it is a matter of grave concern that drones are now being used for cross-border delivery of weapons, drugs and explosives.

He said since 2019, a total 491 drone sightings have been observed and 51 drones neutralised or recovered by the police in the state.

The Chief Minister advocated that anti-drone technology and jammers be installed on the border with Pakistan in the state so that smuggling of drugs and weapons be stopped. Likewise, he said a state-of-the-art regional drone forensic lab may be set up in Punjab, preferably in Amritsar so that the origin, destination and route maps of the drones may be traced out.

He said around 1,000 kg heroin along with 56 hand grenades, 126 pistols and revolvers, 11 AK-47 and 9.5 kg RDX have been recovered from drone-based deliveries till May 16.

2023071740724