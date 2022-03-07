INDIA

Punjab CM Channi meets Amit Shah, discusses Bhakra Beas management

By NewsWire
0
11

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the issue of Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMS).

After meeting Shah at his residence, he said: “The main issue was the BBMB and officers should be deployed earlier. The Centre wants to deploy people from outside. I requested him to reconsider it.a

“He assured me that he will discuss with his minister in 1-2 days and act as per Punjab’s wish.”

Channi also said that 997 students from the state were in Ukraine, out of whom 420 have returned, and 200 students have reached Poland and are safe but some of the people are still stuck in Ukraine.

“I made a request for them. HM assured me that they are monitoring and the students will be back,” he said.

Earlier in the day, former Chief Minister and Punjab Lok Congress Chief Captain Amarinder Singh also met Amit Shah on Monday.

Soon after the meeting he said that he had a general discussion with the Home Minister. “There will be a detailed discussion once the results come in. It was a general discussion on Punjab, not on elections,” he said.

20220307-214403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.