Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday closed eight toll plazas in the state, saving Rs 10.12 lakh of the commoners daily.

Addressing a gathering after closing the toll plaza at Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road, the Chief Minister said these toll plazas have been illegally looting the people in connivance with the previous governments.

The Chief Minister said stopping loot of the common man in these toll plazas was the priority of his government. He said he had raised these issues in the Lok Sabha and “now when he has got the opportunity to serve the people, he is closing these tolls barriers”.

Mann said these roads will be taken over by the PWD and timely repair, widening and strengthening of these roads will be ensured.

The Chief Minister said the era of ‘roads on rent’ has ended in the state. He said the Congress and the Akalis had connived with the toll plaza agencies to extend largesse to them by blatantly ignoring their all misdeeds.

