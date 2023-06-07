HEALTHINDIA

Punjab CM dedicates 35th mother and childcare centre

NewsWire
0
0

In a step aimed at imparting quality health services to people, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday dedicated the 35th mother and childcare centre within a year.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, he envisioned that this newly constructed hospital at a cost of Rs 8 crore will act as a catalyst to impart quality healthcare to pregnant women and newly born.

Mann said the move is aimed to ensure that people get quality health services in these hospitals. So far 35 hospitals have been dedicated out of total 45 to the people in the last one year, adding more such hospitals will be constructed across the state in coming days.

The Chief Minister said after assuming the charge of office his government has laid major thrust on power, employment, education and health sectors.

He said complete transformation has taken place in these sectors during the last one year. No stone will be left unturned for making Punjab a frontrunner state in these sectors, he asserted.

The Chief Minister said with the active support and cooperation of people the government has taken several pro-people initiatives. He said his government is providing 600 units of free electricity to the people in every cycle, adding for the first time more than 88 per cent of the households have received zero electricity bill.

Mann asserted this has benefitted the residents of the state in a big way by reducing the burden on their pockets.

The Chief Minister said 584 Aam Aadmi Clinics are now operational in the state to offer free healthcare services to people, adding 75-100 more clinics will be dedicated to the people in coming days.

20230607-171603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Novel autoantibody sparks inflammation, blood clots in Covid patients

    Chhattisgarh CM Baghel sends oxygen for Lucknow hospital

    Twitter shuts US offices, tech giants in huddle after new CDC...

    Aster Medcity and Medtronic partner for Deep Brain Therapy in Parkinson’s...