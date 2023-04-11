Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday dedicated the newly renovated Guru Tegh Bahadur Museum to the people and exhorted them to uphold and emulate the high ideals of secularism and humanitarianism embodied by the ninth Sikh Guru.

The Chief Minister, while addressing the gathering after inspecting the ongoing work at Panj Pyara Park here, said the ninth guru of Sikhs, who founded the holy town of Sri Anandpur Sahib, was an epitome of socialism and secularism as he sacrificed his life for the sake of preserving human rights in the country.

Mann urged people to imbibe the spirit of self-sacrifice preached and practised by Guru Tegh Bahadur, who laid down his life to safeguard the freedom of worship, besides upholding the human and secular values.

He said the Bani of Guru Tegh Bahadur, which is included in Guru Granth Sahib, preaches the message of oneness of mankind, universal brotherhood, righteousness, valour and compassion, which need to be followed by one and all.

The Chief Minister said Guru’s supreme sacrifice as protector of ‘dharma’ was unparalleled in the history of mankind and stands out as an example for humanity.

He said this museum is a humble tribute to this great Sikh Guru who made unparalleled sacrifices to uphold the value of righteousness, truth and freedom of faith.

Mann said the supreme sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur should always be remembered by one and all and Guru’s teachings must be disseminated in every nook and corner of the world.

The ninth Guru attained martyrdom in November 1675 along with his associates Bhai Mati Das, Bhai Sati Das and Bhai Dayal Das, who were brutally tortured, to safeguard the religious freedom of Hindus of Kashmir under the reign of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

20230411-191004