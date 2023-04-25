INDIA

Punjab CM expresses grief over demise of Badal

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, who passed away at a private hospital in Mohali after a brief illness.

In a condolence message, Mann recalled the services rendered by Badal as Chief Minister and Minister in the Union Cabinet, terming him an able administrator and above all, a fine human being with qualities of head and heart.

Sharing his heartfelt condolences with the members of the bereaved family, the Chief Minister prayed to the Almighty to give them strength to bear this huge loss in this hour of grief and grant eternal peace to the departed soul.

