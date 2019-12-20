Punjab CM greets people on New Year

Chandigarh, Jan 1 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday greeted the people on the New Year with the promise to give them a peaceful, harmonious, secure and progressive state.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister called upon the people to welcome 2020 with the commitment to work collectively and zealously to preserve the ethos of secularism, sovereignty, communal harmony and national integration.

He also urged the people to take a pledge to make Punjab the country’s frontrunner state through inclusive growth, so that the fruits of development percolate to the grassroots.

In his message, the Chief Minister exhorted the people across the globe to follow the teachings of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev, whose 550th Prakash Purb has been commemorated recently with great religious fervour.

